2026 NFL Predictions: Projecting every starting quarterback's final stats

AFC West

Bo Nix - 17 games, 4,127 yards, 32 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, 418 rushing yards, 5 rushing touchdowns

Bo Nix dealt with a ton of drops thanks to his pass-catchers during the 2025 season. The Denver Broncos had the second-most drops in the league with 43, according to Pro Football Reference. With Jaylen Waddle added to the mix, and offensive coordinator Davis Webb now calling the shots, Nix could surely have the most productive season of his career.

With the amount of drops Nix dealt with and how close he was to 4,000 yards last year, it should be easily attainable in 2026. And when you think about it, Waddle's insertion into the offense also does open up more advantageous matchups for the other playmakers, so it would, in theory, create a ripple effect, benefiting the offense and Nix's production.

Justin Herbert - 17 games, 4,300 yards, 30 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, 360 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns

Justin Herbert and new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel are going to work well together, but Herbert has always been a productive regular season quarterback, so gaudy numbers like this would not at all be something that comes as a surprise. The Herbert-led Los Angeles Chargers are 0-3 in the playoffs, which is the much bigger issue here.

Herbert has proven himself to be a capable passer, and his production thus far should continue in the 2026 season.

Patrick Mahomes - 17 games, 3,978 yards, 28 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, 256 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns

Patrick Mahomes seems to be trending toward opening up the season for the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. Mahomes' production, on paper, at least, has taken a hit the past few seasons, and I am not sure the Chiefs upgraded enough on offense in the offseason for his production to get back to how it was earlier in his career.

Mahomes is an all-time great at this point and knows how to play the position better than most, but what did the team do this offseason to squash the personnel concerns on offense? The wide receiver room is still a bit of a mess, and tight end Travis Kelce is another year older.

Kirk Cousins - 13 games, 2,798 yards, 19 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 40 rushing yards

Kirk Cousins may very well open up the season as the starter for the Las Vegas Raiders, but at some point during 2026, the Raiders may want to see what Fernando Mendoza can do. Cousins getting a majority of the starts would be far from a surprise. However, based on how he has played the past couple of seasons, Cousins may not be anything more than a quality backup at this point.

And when that is the case, you get backup production. Cousins isn't the end goal, of course, but Raiders fans may have to be patient this year.