2026 NFL Predictions: Projecting every starting quarterback's final stats

NFC North

Caleb Williams - 17 games, 4,321 yards, 29 touchdowns, 9 interceptions, 354 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns

Caleb Williams should enjoy a career-best season in 2026 with second-year head coach Ben Johnson. Williams did take positive strides across the board in 2025 outside of the completion percentage, which does need to get better, and should.

Williams does have dual-threat potential, but if he takes steps forward as a passer, which feels likely, he won't need to rely on his legs as much. The 2026 season will be a career-best year for Williams in our predictions.

Jordan Love - 16 games, 3,897 yards, 27 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 210 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown

Jordan Love has been a reliable quarterback for the Green Bay Packers the past three seasons, but he's played in 15 regular season games in 2024 and 2025. He'll miss one game in our predictions but will again have another strong season. While Love's career might still be in its early stages, we all kind of know what we can expect from him.

Love and the Green Bay Packers have been a playoff team in recent years, but they're clearly stuck in the mud and will need Love to elevate his game another tier if they hope to make a Super Bowl run.

Kyler Murray - 14 games, 3,330 yards, 24 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 450 rushing yards, 4 rushing touchdowns

Kyler Murray should be able to win the Minnesota Vikings starting job. He has struggled to stay on the field in recent years, so him playing all 17 games for the Vikings might not be in the cards. With that said, Murray has been a reliable passer his entire career. He's not going to light the world on fire or anything, but modest production and overall reliability is likely what he'll bring for the team.

Jared Goff - 17 games, 4,649 yards, 35 touchdowns, 9 interceptions, 38 rushing yards

Jared Goff is putting up insanely prolific seasons with ease at this point. With the Detroit Lions, he's not thrown fewer than 29 touchdown passes in a season across the last four years. He's also eclipsing 4,000 yards with easy and is simply among the best in the NFL at winning from the pocket and being a high-volume passer.

He offers next to nothing as a runner, but that really isn't a big deal. Goff again plays and starts all 17 games and enjoys another insanely productive season with the Lions in 2026.