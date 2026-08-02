2026 NFL Predictions: Projecting every starting quarterback's final stats

NFC South

Bryce Young - 15 games, 3,147 yards, 24 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, 220 rushing yards, 3 rushing touchdowns

Bryce Young played the best football of his career in the 2025 season, and perhaps I'm in the minority here, but I just do not see much else with Young. He's an incredibly limited quarterback who has still largely been a bad player at the position. While at least competent, Young isn't someone the Carolina Panthers should invest into for the long-term. He could have another modest season in 2026, but it wouldn't be good enough for a playoff spot.

Baker Mayfield - 17 games, 3,976 yards, 26 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, 250 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown

Baker Mayfield has really turned his career around with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and while the contract situation appears to be in a rough spot, Mayfield is still going to be a good player for them in 2026. He did cool off a bit in 2025 after what was an insanely prolific 2024 season. He could fall somewhere in the middle this year.

While not a player the Bucs are going to win a ton of games with, Mayfield will have a strong-ish season and position himself nicely for free agency in 2027.

Tua Tagovailoa - 15 games, 3,200 yards, 25 touchdowns, 13 interceptions, 75 rushing yards

Tua Tagovailoa should be able to win the Atlanta Falcons starting job. He's a capable player, and while the recent injury history is rather troublesome, Tagovailoa should still be able to produce at a respectable level with the amount of talent the Falcons have on offense.

I am not sure this production would be enough for Atlanta to invest into him beyond 2026, but it would keep the team right in the middle of the NFC South playoff race.

Tyler Shough - 17 games, 3,670 yards, 23 touchdowns, 9 interceptions, 330 rushing yards, 4 rushing touchdowns

Tyler Shough's breakout is coming. He played well for the New Orleans Saints in 2025, going 5-4 in nine starts. While the ceiling might not be insanely high, Shough does have some nice elements to his game, and with the Saints having added players like Travis Etienne and Jordyn Tyson to the offense this offseason, a sizeable improvement could be in the cards.

He's also going to enter this season as the unquestioned starter, which was not the case when the 2026 season began.