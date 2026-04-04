2026 NFL Predictions: Quarterbacks who are on the bring of breaking out

Anytime a team hits on a quarterback, whether in free agency or the NFL Draft, things get better overnight, and we have seen this happen for franchises recently. In 2024, the Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos did a total 180 after they landed Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix in the 2024 NFL Draft.

And in 2025, we saw another 2024 quarterback pick, Drake Maye, do the same with the New England Patriots. Typically, the NFL seasons do have some breakout passers, and 2026 should truly be no exception.

Let's dive into four quarterbacks who are bound to breakout in 2026.

These quarterbacks are on the brink of breaking out big-time in the 2026 season

Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

It's not the first time we've talked about Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans, and for good reason. I feel like a broken record at this point, but Ward did play extremely well down the stretch and might have some stability around him at this point. Brian Daboll is going to be one of the best things to happen to Ward in his young career, and the Titans could also be in a position to take stud running back prospect Jeremiyah Love in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Given how Ward finished the season, he was on the right track, too. Over the final seven games of his rookie season, Ward threw nine touchdowns against just one interception, finishing that stretch with a 90.5 passer rating. He's on the right track and is going to breakout in 2026.

Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

A similar situation to Ward, Tyler Shough and the New Orleans Saints began to put things together down the stretch in 2025, and the Saints even went as far as to win four of their final five games. Shough and the Saints went 4-2 over the final six games of the season. He threw for 7 touchdowns against three interceptions, adding another three rushing touchdowns and sporting a 97.8 passer rating.

The Saints also added David Edwards and Travis Etienne in free agency, shoring up the main weaknesses on offense. Shough's insane amount of collegiate experience is surely a factor here, but it seems to be working thus far.