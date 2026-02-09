2026 NFL Predictions: Ranking QBs most likely to win Super Bowl 61

3. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Drake Maye and the New England Patriots had a wonderful season, and it was one of the more shocking years a team has had in quite some time. New England totally missed the playoffs in 2024 and quickly turned into one of the best teams in the league in 2025. Sure, the schedule was insanely easy, but all New England did was win games they should have.

With another year of infusing this roster with needed talent, and the possibility that Maye continues to improve, it's not a stretch to think that the Pats could indeed get back to the Super Bowl and win it in 2026.

There are a ton of examples of young quarterbacks who lost deep in the playoffs, only to win it all the following season. The 2018 Kansas City Chiefs are a great example of this, as they lost to the New England Patriots in the AFC title game and proceeded to win it all the following season.

2. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos may have won it all if not for Nix breaking his ankle in the Divisional Round victory over the Buffalo Bills. With how well-built the Broncos roster is, the team getting into the Super Bowl in 2026 is on the table.

Nix also continues to prove doubters wrong and is absolutely a franchise quarterback. If the Broncos can fix the run game and add a legitimate pass-catcher this offseason, which are two doable things, Denver is going to once again be a juggernaut.

1. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams felt like a Super Bowl contender all year, and had the Rams won the NFC West, they likely would have won it all. The Rams have also done this before, back in 2021, and if Stafford can keep this high level of play up in 2026, and LA can shore up the secondary, it's going to be hard to pick against them for Super Bowl 61.