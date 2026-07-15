2026 NFL Predictions: Record predictions for each team as training camps loom

NFC North

Detroit Lions: 13-4

The Detroit Lions had gone 27-7 in the regular season across the 2023 and 2024 seasons, and were 7-4 at one point in 2025 before a late-season collapse. This team is plenty good enough to get right back on track in 2026, capturing the NFC North title for the third time in four seasons.

We simply need to see the defense playing a bit better and for the injuries to not be as frequent. That may seem much easier said than done, but the Lions have finished with a winning record four years in a row now, and head coach Dan Campbell will know how to direct this ship in a rebound season. The roster is also too good for Detroit to only again win nine games.

Chicago Bears: 12-5

Chicago wins one more game than they did in 2025 in our latest predictions but fall just short in the NFC North. With how loaded this division could be, a strong 12-5 record could absolutely only be good for second place. In 2024, we saw Minnesota win 14 games but finish second in the division. Chicago's offense took a major step forward this past season with Ben Johnson running the show, and GM Ryan Poles' defensive personnel moves indicate that the unit could become more efficient on a down-to-down basis, which is needed.

Green Bay Packers: 9-8

Could the Packers again win nine games? Jordan Love, their starting quarterback, has won exactly nine games in all three seasons of his starting career. And once again, the Packers feel like the same team they have been in recent years - perfectly good enough to rack up wins, but not good enough to do anything more.

Minnesota Vikings: 8-9

I really, really want to believe in the Minnesota Vikings this year, as adding Kyler Murray to the quarterback room was a fun, awesome move by the front office. It's clear that they hope Murray turns into their 2024 version of Sam Darnold, but when I look at the rest of the NFC North and how good the NFC can be, I just do not see enough wins to go around.

Minnesota did win nine games last year, finishing the season having won five in a row. The parity will be too strong for this team to overcome in 2026, though, regressing by one win and finishing last in the division.