2026 NFL Predictions: Record predictions for each team as training camps loom

NFC East

Philadelphia Eagles: 10-7

The Philadelphia Eagles could maintain their streak of consecutive seasons with double-digit wins, but also not amount to much this year. With AJ Brown out of the picture and the team needing to hire yet another new offensive coordinator, this could be the year where things really turn for the worse on offense.

Jalen Hurts has been a limited quarterback his entire career, as he's failed to throw for 4,000 yards or more than 25 touchdown passes in a season. With Brown no longer in the mix, the explosive piece of their offense is gone. What the Eagles do have going for them is a roster talented enough to scrape together a solid season, but I would not mistake this team as a Super Bowl contender this year.

Dallas Cowboys: 10-7

The Dallas Cowboys sported one of the worst defenses in the league in 2025, yet still finished with seven wins and did have a top-10 scoring offense. Like the Bengals, the Cowboys really just need the defense to play average football, and they'll be fine. The Cowboys offense would be good enough to lead the team on a deep playoff run if the defense can do just that.

And Dallas was 6-5-1 at one point in 2025, so let's not pretend like this team is some sort of dysfunctional mess. They aren't and should be able to win a few more games this year.

Washington Commanders: 9-8

Washington won 12 games in the 2024 season but regressed and won just five games in 2025. They could finish somewhere in the middle this year. The Commanders did get very active in free agency in shoring up the weaker spots on the roster, but you still would have liked to have seen more done on offense, specifically at wide receiver.

I'm not sure where the Commanders stand out as a threatening team, and it does feel like that magical 2024 season is way in the distance at this point. The Commanders bounce back a bit, but only finish with nine wins.

New York Giants: 4-13

The New York Giants finish with four wins in our latest predictions. While I am high on what the Giants have done this offseason, the things that were put in place or changed could take a bit of time to get going. Jaxson Dart is the main piece here, as he played well as a rookie, amassing 24 total touchdowns and just five interceptions.

Dart will need to learn how to better protect himself in year two, and the roster as a whole could use another strong offseason's worth of additions.