2026 NFL Predictions: Updated AFC record predictions following OTAs and minicamp

AFC South

1. Houston Texans: 12-5

Houston actually began the 2025 season 0-3 in what was a very shocking start. However, this team ended up winning 12 games and just barely missed out on the AFC South title. In 2026, they'll capture the title with that same record.

The Texans did improve the offensive line in the offseason, while also beefing up the run game with David Montgomery and even adding to the defense. I am not sure it's even going to be possible for the Texans to lose three games in a row in 2026, given how loaded this roster is. Expect a much smoother season in 2026.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars: 10-7

Jacksonville losing Travis Etienne and Devin Lloyd in free agency is going to hurt, and I was not sold on the roster to begin with. The Jaguars were one of the biggest surprises of the 2025 season, winning 13 games and actually having a legitimate shot to earn the top playoff seed.

Given the loss of talent and there being a year worth of tape out on this team, a slight regression could be coming. However, not only was Liam Coen a stellar head coach last year, but Trevor Lawrence really played well down the stretch, so there could be a 'high floor' with this team in 2026.

3. Indianapolis Colts: 9-8

Indianapolis was 7-1 at one point during the 2025 season before things fell apart. It would feel a bit surprising if another 7-1 start happened, as what we could instead see is a more modest season. The Colts have a lot of good on the roster, but being in a rather strong division like this could end up hurting their chances at success.

4. Tennessee Titans: 6-11

The Tennessee Titans will finish 6-11 in our latest AFC record predictions. This franchise is still a year away, but some positive changes were made this offseason. Brian Daboll is in as the new offensive coordinator, which should do wonders for Cam Ward's development.

Wide receiver Carnell Tate is also in the picture, and even the defensive line got some help. You can tell that the Titans are finally going in the right direction, but this rebuilding process is still in its early stages, so I would not expect some major success.

Winning six games would mean that the Titans struggled but were able to show their potential from time to time. I do believe Tennessee could be one of those frisky 'trap games' that a contending team falls victim to.