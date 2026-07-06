2026 NFL Predictions: Updated record predictions for every double-digit win team

Chicago Bears: 10-7

The Chicago Bears won the NFC North with a strong 11-6 record during 2025, but outside of the turnovers, the Ryan Poles-assembled defense struggled to consistently stop the run and the pass, actually.

Chicago needs to ease up on the turnovers and focus on being more efficient on a down-to-down basis. If that happens, the Bears should build on their 11-6 season. However, with how loaded the division is, and the entire NFL having a year worth of film out on the new Bears, Chicago could struggle to get back to that 11-win mark from 2025.

Baltimore Ravens: 11-6

Baltimore is usually among the best teams in the NFL, but this group dealt with a ton of injuries last year, starting 1-5 and being unable to dig out of that rut. The defense has also not played quite as good as they can, so bringing in Jesse Minter was a wise move.

Minter should be able to revamp that defense an have those guys playing well, and with how explosive the offensive duo of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry can be, it's not a stretch to think that the Ravens can get back to their winning ways.

Green Bay Packers: 11-6

I really think the Green Bay Packers are a solid football team, but that's about it. Everything is just good, and it is not clear when Micah Parsons will be healthy after his 2025 season-ending knee injury. The Packers are good enough to win more than 10 games, which they have done before in recent years, but I keep coming back to this operation just not having many Super Bowl qualities.

Houston Texans: 12-5

The Houston Texans added two new starters to the offensive line this offseason, and also swung a trade for David Montgomery. On paper, this is a top-5 team in football, and even with an 0-3 start in 2025, Houston found a way to win 12 games.

They'll again win 12 games, but they won't endure an 0-3 start and will instead have a much more consistent season.

Denver Broncos: 12-5

The Denver Broncos won 11 games in a row at one point during 2025, and those are streaks you just do not see in the NFL. I do believe there is a chance that the Broncos are largely a better team, or the same as they were in 2025, but also win a couple less games. Given how many one-score games the team won in 2025, a very slight regression could come, but it could still lead to Denver being among the winningest teams in the league.