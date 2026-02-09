2026 NFL Predictions: Way too early playoff picture predictions

NFC Playoff Predictions

1. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions went 15-2 during the 2024 season and earned the top seed in the NFC. Detroit does not have a talent issue and still might have a top-5 roster, as it was health that doomed 2025. I am banking on Detroit staying healthy and bouncing back in a big way in 2026.

2. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are going to shore up the roster holes in 2026. General Manager Les Snead is one of the very best in the NFL and can clearly see that his roster needs some help in the secondary. Los Angeles was well on their way to an NFC West title in 2025 before a collapse down the stretch. They'll get the title in 2026.

3. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys offense is so good that it's really only going to take an average performance from the defense to get into the playoffs in 2026. With the NFC East a bit of a mess right now, I would truly look to Dallas as the team to come out of the division with a playoff seed in 2026. They currently have the best quarterback and the highest ceiling of any team in the NFC East right now.

4. New Orleans Saints

The NFC South is not a good division, but what we saw in 2025 from the New Orleans Saints could bring something special in 2026. It may only take a 9 or 10-win season, and with the Saints having a sneaky-good defense, and the possibility of Tyler Shough breaking out in 2026, the Saints could be the team to beat in the division.

5. Seattle Seahawks

Seattle will be a good team again in 2026, but with how good the NFC West is going to be once again, dropping out of the division lead is on the table, and that was how things were trending for a while in the division during 2025.

6. Green Bay Packers

This appears to be the Green Bay Packers ceiling, which is fine, but at some point, the Packers have to make some strides in the NFC North. That'll have to wait another year, as the Packers continue their 'good' streak and once again settle into a Wild Card seed.

7. Chicago Bears

After a shocking 11-6 breakout season, the Bears regress a tad and fall into the no. 7 seed in the NFC. It's abundantly clear how good the NFC can be, so getting into the playoffs would still be quite impressive. Chicago needs some serious defensive line help, and Caleb Williams' completion percentage must improve if the offense hopes to continue playing well.