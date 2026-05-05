2026 NFL Predictions: Way-too-early QB bold predictions will shock you

Kyler Murray has the best season of his NFL career

The Minnesota Vikings quietly back-doored their way into a winning record in 2025. Adding Kyler Murray, who, if nothing else, has consistently been an average quarterback, is going to allow Minnesota to flirt with double-digit wins.

The thing I'm also coming back to here is that this could be the best supporting cast that Murray has had in his entire NFL career. It's not a secret that Murray can be a dual-threat player. He's got a 'make you miss' ability with his legs, and he's always been a functional, competent passer.

Minnesota also sports a talented defense and may actually be a solidly complete football team right now. Murray landed in an ideal situation and will have the best season of his career.

Bo Nix finishes top-5 in passing yards and passing touchdowns

With the league's best offensive line, Jaylen Waddle completing this supporting cast, and more help added into the backfield, the Denver Broncos truly could not give Bo Nix more of an ideal situation if they tried.

Nix has clearly shown the ability to be a high-volume passer, but he was dealing with a ton of drops and below-average playmakers for his first two years. With how much Denver managed to add this offseason, Nix is going to finish in the top-5 in both passing yards and touchdowns.

Cam Ward takes a massive leap forward as Tennessee Titans flirt with winning record

Brian Daboll is going to be the best thing that could possibly happen to Cam Ward. Ward made a ton of high-end throws down the stretch in 2025 for the Tennessee Titans, and given how much talent this team added this offseason, all signs point to Ward making a huge leap. While the Titans are still a year away from completing for a playoff spot, this team will not only see Ward breakout, but the Titans will at least flirt with a winning record.

Deshaun Watson wins Cleveland Browns starting job and looks competent

New Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken has a track record of high-octane passing offenses throughout his coaching career. Given this trend, and given that the Browns not only overhauled the offensive line, but added new weapons, is it a stretch to think that Deshaun Watson looks competent in 2026?

Watson should be able to runaway with this starting job, and while he hasn't played well for years now, it's not like it's impossible for Watson to not look competent. The Browns do have a solid infrastructure around the future starting quarterback, and he'll definitely play better than expected in 2026.