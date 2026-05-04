2026 NFL Schedule Release: Which teams have the easiest schedules?

Luckily for these teams, they likely won't have to deal with a whole lot of top-tier competition in 2026, as their schedules are projected to be among the easiest in the NFL, but with how much parity this league has, there's really no guarantee one way or another.

What's also important to mention here is that NFL schedules aren't totally random - there's a formula at play here, so while it may seem unfair that this or that team has a hard or easy schedule, it's all backed up by the method that the league uses to choose the opponents year after year.

Using data from the chart below, let's dive into the teams that have the easiest schedules for 2026, using 2025 regular season records as the reference point.

These teams have the easiest schedules on deck for the 2026 NFL Season

1. Cleveland Browns (Easiest) - .429

Luckily for the Cleveland Browns, they're projected to have the easiest schedule in the league for 2026, as their opponents won less trhan 43 percent of their combined games in 2025. The Browns, however, are angling to being one of of the worst teams in the NFL, and it's primarily due to the lack of a franchise quarterback. The defense does appear to be playoff-caliber, and if Deshaun Watson can win the job and at least be competent, Cleveland could be frisky.

2. New Orleans Saints - .434

A team that has a young-ish, encouraging quarterback and had won four of five games to end the 2025 season, the New Orleans Saints have the second-easiest schedule in the NFL and will indeed shock the world and win the NFC South, as Tyler Shough does appear to have that edge to him, and the defense was sneaky-good last year.

3. Cincinnati Bengals - .450

Given how much the Cincinnati Bengals overhauled the defense, and given how good the offense usually is, this team is primed to be among the best in the NFL in 2026, unless catastrophic injuries plague them. With the second-easiest schedule in the AFC, the Bengals are in a great spot to get back to the postseason.