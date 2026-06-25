2026 NFL Season: 5 teams guaranteed to finish with a losing record

New York Jets

The New York Jets did make a lot of changes this offseason, but the time is not now. You can tell that the Jets are really angling toward the 2027 NFL Draft, as they have a trio of first-round picks and could end up picking whoever they want at the quarterback position, especially if the class is deep like many expect.

And while the roster does have some nice talent, especially on offense, that head coach-quarterback combination of Aaron Glenn and Geno Smith is honestly as bad as you'll get in the NFL. Smith is now on his third team in as many seasons for a reason, and Glenn looked to be in way over his head last year.

The Jets could be a frisky team at times, but it's going to be another season with more losses than wins.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders might already have the franchise quarterback in the building in Fernando Mendoza, but this is another team right in the middle of a rebuild. Veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins is likely starting for this team, as the Raiders clearly want to take it slow with Mendoza, which might be the smart play here.

That offense still needs work; the offensive line is a bit of a mess, and the wide receiver room might be the worst in the league. The Raiders could be a competent team in 2027 and maybe even a good team if Mendoza pans out, but this is a long-term view the Raiders are wanting to have, so 2026 should end up being one of those encouraging, but losing seasons, if that makes sense.

Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts were 7-1 at one point during the 2025 NFL Season. The team finished with just eight wins, which is insane. That second-half collapse has changed a lot for the Colts, as this team feels unproven once again, and I am not sure many are looking at them as being a legitimate threat in the AFC South.

Quarterback Daniel Jones is coming off another major injury, and he wasn't consistent in 2025 to begin with. The roster itself is good, not great, and head coach Shane Steichen has not won more than nine games as a head coach with Indy.

With Houston and Jacksonville both having won double-digit games in 2025, and even the Tennessee Titans making some progress this offseason, the Colts might be in store for another brutally mediocre 8-win season, which should then prompt some major change.