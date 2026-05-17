2026 NFL Season: Ceiling and floor record predictions for every AFC team

Cincinnati Bengals

Ceiling: 13-4

Floor: 9-8

The Cincinnati Bengals overhauled the defense in a series of excellent moves that the front office simply had to make, period. Dexter Lawrence highlights the many moves that also included a 2026 NFL Draft emphasis, and Boye Mafe and Bryan Cook in free agency

On paper, this Bengals team is the best it's been in the Joe Burrow era, but this team has also missed the playoffs three years in a row now. Cincy can't seem to get out of their own way for whatever reason. Part of it might actually be due to Zac Taylor, the team's head coach who isn't necessarily thought of as one of the better coaches in the league.

Given the roster talent, though, and that Taylor already has two 9-8 seasons to his name, a 9-8 season wouldn't be a total shock, but it could be in this instance, given how talented the roster suddenly is. If the Bengals stay healthy, and the defensive moves were the right ones to make, Cincy is going to stack a ton of wins and could earn the top seed in the AFC for the playoffs.

Cleveland Browns

Ceiling: 8-9

Floor: 3-14

The ceiling and floor predictions here really boil down to Deshaun Watson. Assuming he wins the starting job, Watson could be competent enough to help the Cleveland Browns be a rather average team, as Watson has played excellent football in prior seasons, but it's been years.

But if the total opposite happens, which people might find to be more likely, Watson and the Browns are going to be a 'get right' game for so many opponents. First-year head coach Todd Monken could also struggle to find his own rhythm as a head coach.

The Browns may end up coming in around five wins when it's all said and done.