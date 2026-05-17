2026 NFL Season: Ceiling and floor record predictions for every AFC team

Los Angeles Chargers

Ceiling: 12-5

Floor: 9-8

The Los Angeles Chargers have gone 11-6 in both of Jim Harbaugh's seasons as head coach, and each year has also ended with an embarrassing Wild Card Round loss. Through two seasons, the ceiling is quite obvious with this team.

And the Chargers biggest needs this offseason were also quite obvious. Somehow, General Manager Joe Hortiz didn't seem to make enough substantive moves along the offensive line. Tyler Biadasz was signed in free agency, but both guard spots are rather unknown, and there is no guarantee that either Rashawn Slater or Joe Alt stay healthy.

Losing Minter to the Ravens head coaching job is also going to be a huge loss, but Harbaugh wins wherever he goes, and there is always a chance that new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel is able to figure this offense out.

The ceiling could be a slight improvement over the past two seasons. The floor, however, would likely come with a regressed defense and an offense that struggles up front, yet again, and a quarterback that again takes a pretty substantial beating.

Miami Dolphins

Ceiling: 6-11

Floor: 1-16

The Miami Dolphins might be a bottom-3 team in the NFL this year. They'll have an uphill battle for just one with. With an unknown at quarterback and a first-year head coach, there just isn't much to like with the Dolphins right now.

Still though - Jeff Hafley could surely figure out how to unlock the defense, and there is always a chance that Malik Willis plays well. Those two things coming together could lead to a moderately successful 6-win season. If not, the Dolphins are going to cruise to earning the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, where the front office could absolutely snag a future franchise quarterback.

Miami is going to struggle this year.