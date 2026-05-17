2026 NFL Season: Ceiling and floor record predictions for every AFC team

Pittsburgh Steelers

Ceiling: 10-7

Floor: 5-12

Well, it's official - Aaron Rodgers is back with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2026 NFL Season. This does make things a bit easier to predict for the team as well. With Rodgers in the picture last year, the Steelers were able to go 10-7 and won the AFC North.

However, they won the North largely because of a missed field goal by Ravens kicker Tyler Loop, so it's not like this was some awesome 10-win team. Pittsburgh's ceiling is 10 wins, and it's been that way for a while now - that seems to be the standard for the franchise.

The floor, however, would be a bit more brutal, as Rodgers' return doesn't guarantee that he'll be even modestly efficient in 2026. This is someone who is into his 40s, so he could hit a wall in 2026 and maybe even look rather unplayable.

Pittsburgh could finish somewhere around 8-10 wins, though, and no one would really bat an eye, to be honest.

Tennessee Titans

Ceiling: 9-8

Floor: 3-14

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward really made some big-time throws down the stretch in 2025, so the Titans ceiling would be a winning record if Ward hits his year two stride under Brian Daboll, a sharp offensive mind who has worked well with young quarterbacks before.

The Titans still need another strong offseason of adding talent, so the ceiling isn’t going to be any higher than barely over .500, but this would present a massive step in the right direction. However, the floor would likely show us that head coach Robert Saleh truly isn’t cut out to be a head coach in this league.

He fizzled out with the Jets, but many had wondered if Saleh was even given a fair chance. Tennessee would see Ward also fail to develop further, and the entire direction of the franchise would come into question.