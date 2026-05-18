2026 NFL Season: Ceiling and floor record predictions for every NFC team

San Francisco 49ers

Ceiling: 14-3

Floor: 6-11

The 49ers again struggled with injuries, but the team managed to win 12 games in 2026. All of those injuries add up and can add another win or two onto any team's total. San Francisco enjoys a healthier year and a 14-win season, as this roster and coaching staff can both hang with the best in the league.

But, like a couple of seasons ago, the injuries can get so bad that this team just kind of falls off the rails a bit, leading to another shocking losing season under Kyle Shanahan.

Seattle Seahawks

Ceiling: 14-3

Floor: 9-8

The Seahawks could repeat the 2025 regular season in 2026 if things remain the same, and if nothing drastic impacts the team, but with a new offensive coordinator in place and quarterback Sam Darnold already having struggled with turnovers in 2025, the floor could be a fringe-playoff squad.

Many of the same players were on Seattle in 2024 when this team missed the playoffs at 10-7 - keep that in mind.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ceiling: 10-7

Floor: 7-10

Tampa Bay's ceiling is quite low, but they've been able to win the NFC South almost yearly at this point. The Bucs won't threaten in the playoffs, but if the offense and defense are stable, both units are just barely above-average but good enough for a 10-win campaign.

The floor might look similar to 2025 - injuries and inconsistencies lead to the second losing season in a row and another non-playoff campaign.

Washington Commanders

Ceiling: 12-5

Floor: 6-11

Washington could throw it back 2024 with a 12-5 ceiling record in 2026. All of the added talent comes together for Dan Quinn and his coaching staff, but the newness of everything prevents the Commanders from tapping into that top tier.

The floor, though, could be another year where injuries plague the roster, perhaps even at quarterback again, leading to the second non-playoff season in a row and two in three years in the Jayden Daniels era.