2026 NFL Season: Full season predictions with records, playoffs, and Super Bowl

AFC Championship Game

(2) Denver Broncos @ (1) Buffalo Bills

Our AFC Championship Game would be a rematch of last year’s insane Divisional Round finish. The Broncos and Bills had gone back-and-forth in Denver, heading into overtime. An insane interception by Broncos defensive back Ja’Quan McMillian was the key late in the game.

Denver was able to get into field goal range and kick a chip-shot to win. Obviously, Nix breaking his ankle and that news breaking shortly after the game was a wild, unbelievable moment, and while Nix and the Broncos get back to the title game in our predictions, it’s not going to be easy.

Denver was in Buffalo for the 2024 Wild Card Round, but the Broncos were just getting this new era of football started. The Broncos are the better team and may also have a stronger coaching staff.

It’d be easy to pick the Bills due to them being at home, but I like the Broncos to take care of business.

Prediction: Broncos win 27-23

NFC Championship Game

(6) San Francisco 49ers @ (2) Los Angeles Rams

A classic NFC West showdown, the 49ers and Rams meet up in the NFC Championship Game in what could be an all-time battle between two future Hall of Fame head coaches in Shanahan and McVay.

Los Angeles is the better team and would win this one. In high-stakes games like this, the winning team is usually the one with the better head coach and quarterback. While McVay might not be significantly better than Shanahan, the gap between Stafford and Brock Purdy is sizeable enough to tilt this game in the Rams’ favor.

Prediction: Rams win 23-21

Super Bowl LXI

(2) Denver Broncos vs. (2) Los Angeles Rams

For our Super Bowl LXI matchup, we have a battle of No. 2 seeds in Denver and Los Angeles. Arguably the two best rosters in the NFL, the Broncos and Rams would each have some advantages over the other.

The Broncos likely have the better defense, but the Rams would be more efficient on offense. Denver’s trench play is also a tick better than Los Angeles’, but this game would largely be a coin flip.

I would give the nod to the Rams here, though. McVay and Stafford won it all back in 2021, and the experience those two have shared together in the playoffs could end up being the deciding factor here. However, the Broncos being able to get to the Super Bowl a year after how the 2025 season ended would clearly position this team to win it all in the near future.

Prediction: Rams win 27-20