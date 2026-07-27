2026 NFL Season: Notable players who now make more than LeBron James

Offense

Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks, $4.197 million per year

Jadarian Price is a rookie running back for the Seattle Seahawks and is getting over $4 million per year on his rookie deal. He could step into Kenneth Walker III's role, as he departed for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Keaton Mitchell, Los Angeles Chargers, $4.625 million per year

Keaton Mitchell averages over six yards per carry and signed with the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason for a solid payday of over $4.6 million per season.

Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons, $5.489 million per year

Bijan Robinson might be the best offensive player in the NFL and could soon land a mega-contract for the running back position, but for now, he is still on his rookie deal.

Monroe Freeling, Carolina Panthers, $5.232 million per year

Monroe Freeling is a rookie offensive tackle for the Carolina Panthers making over $5 million per year.

Ted Karras, Cincinnati Bengals, $6 million per year

Veteran center Ted Karras has been one of the more underrated players at his position. He's getting paid $6 million per year, over $2 million per year more than James.

Cole Strange, Los Angeles Chargers, $6.5 million per year

Cole Strange re-signed with the Chargers this offseason and landed a respectable payday.

Defense

Ja'Quan McMillian, Denver Broncos, $5.767 million per year

Slot cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian got a huge raise this offseason, as he's now slated to make well over $5 million this season.

Mansoor Delane, Kansas City Chiefs, $10.482 million per year

Rookie Chiefs cornerback Mansoor Delane is getting paid nearly $10.5 million per season, significantly out-earning James.

Tariq Woolen, Philadelphia Eagles, $12 million per year

Riq Woolen, who signed with the Eagles this offseason, is on a deal paying him three times as much this year as James is getting with the 76ers.

Final Thoughts

James clearly did this deal to maximize his chances at winning another NBA championship, and I am sure if you comb through past NFL contracts, you can find many instances of players willingly and knowingly taking a discount.

The issue with the NFL is that the shelf life is much shorter than other professional sports leagues, so players tend to want to maximize their earnings as much as possible. That probably won't change, but, especially for veteran players who are down to their final couple of seasons in the NFL, taking a discount in a similar fashion that James did could be something that gets considered.