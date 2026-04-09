2026 NFL Season: Panic meter for every quarterback situation in the AFC

Without a viable starting quarterback, no team in the NFL is going to sustain any sort of success. That is simply where the league is at and where it has been for years now. We also tend to see a good bit of quarterback turnover each season.

Teams are willing to take major risks to find that next great passer, and frankly, I do believe teams need to be more aggressive and willing to part with their current quarterback to pursue an upgrade, but it is so much easier said than done, as the NFL landscape knows.

Ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, the last major marker of the offseason, we've outlined a 'panic meter' for each AFC team's quarterback situation. The panic meter will go from 1-10, with 10 being major panic, and 1 being no panic at all.

2026 NFL Panic Meter for every AFC team's quarterback situation

AFC North

Pittsburgh Steelers - 8

With no Aaron Rodgers news in sight, the Steelers should be panicking a bit, as Rodgers does present the team's best chance at success in 2026, which is still an indictment on the franchise. However, Rodgers was competent in 2025, so there is going to be a 'high floor' level of success if he is back in the picture.

Baltimore Ravens - 2

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens were banged up big-time last year, but Jackson is still, when healthy, which can be, the best quarterback in the league. This is a player who should have won the MVP award in 2024, so we can't pretend like anything major is of concern here.

Cincinnati Bengals - 3

The main thing with the Bengals is that Joe Burrow has been through more injuries than you'd like, but he's typically always playing at an elite level when healthy, and the offensive line really began to come together in 2025, so he should be protected well for 2026.

Cleveland Browns - 10

No matter if you think the Browns best quarterback is Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders, the panic is still there. Both, at best, are probably the 30th-best among all starters in the league. There is simply no answer in sight for the Browns. It is absolutely time to panic.

AFC South

Jacksonville Jaguars - 2

Trevor Lawrence was a bit shaky in the first half of the 2025 season, but he settled in down the stretch and ended the year as an MVP candidate. The only reason the Jaguars would need to panic is if he can't get that completion percentage up, and he also does have more 'average' quarterback play on his resume than 'good.'

Houston Texans - 4

Ever since CJ Stroud's insane rookie season, he's regressed and has settled into more of an average player. Houston has obviously won with average, but they won't win much else unless Stroud ups his game, which is something he has not done. They should be panicking a bit.

Indianapolis Colts - 5

Daniel Jones was playing at a borderline MVP level in 2025 before going down with a torn Achilles. That is a major, major injury to come back from, and with it not being his first major recovery, there is reason to feel uneasy.

Tennessee Titans - 5

Cam Ward breaking out would thrust the Titans into playoff conversations in the AFC, but there is no guarantee he's able to find that new gear. He did play well down the stretch in 2025, so while there is reason to be doubtful of a breakout, there is also reason to be hopeful that he'll put it together. A middle-of-the-road five is fair here.