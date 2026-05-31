2026 NFL Season: Predicting non-playoff teams that could return to postseason

Detroit Lions

Sporting one of the best rosters in the NFL, the Detroit Lions have been dealing with some injuries the past two seasons, and it's not a talent issue with this team. General Manager Brad Holmes has assembled one of the best groups in the NFL, as this team ended up winning 27 regular season games in the 2023 and 2024 seasons, which feels like a fake statistic, but it's not.

Even in a down year, the Lions still finished with nine wins, so all you might be asking from this group is some better injury luck on defense, especially in the secondary. Suddenly, the Lions finishing with double-digit wins in 2026 doesn't seem all that crazy.

Dallas Cowboys

Another team with a great offense but a poor defense last year, the Dallas Cowboys also got in on the fun with a defensive overhaul this past offseason. Like the Bengals, you're not asking much from the Cowboys defense - even finishing as the 18th-ranked unit in points allowed would likely be enough for the NFC East title, even.

Dallas runs the ball well. They can throw the ball all over the place, and Dak Prescott is one of the best in the league. New defensive coordinator Christian Parker is under some pressure, but also not under a ton of pressure to field an elite unit.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One of the lowest-ceiling playoff-caliber teams in the NFL, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a rock-solid roster, but it's nothing special. Todd Bowles is a solid head coach, but he's nothing special, as we have seen this team eclipse at 10 wins in the Bowles' era, which is fine, but, again, nothing special.

The NFC South is a weaker division, so an offensive rebound from the Buccaneers in 2026 would have this team right back in the mix. Tampa finished 8-9 in 2025, but so did the Carolina Panthers, a team that won the division.

A 9-8 season from Tampa Bay, which is something they have done before, could be enough for a division title in 2026.