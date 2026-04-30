2027 NFL Draft: Jeremiah Smith might contend with QB class for #1 overall pick

The term "generational" is thrown around way too loosely nowadays, but it might actually apply to the 2027 NFL Draft class.

With the ink still drying on the 2026 NFL Draft, teams have had one eye on the 2027 NFL Draft for quite some time and have protected their assets for that class accordingly. One of the best prospects in a class that looks absolutely loaded is Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who has already been dubbed the early favorite for WR1 in a crop that could include 3-4 top-10 talents.

But is Smith more than just a contender for the #1 receiver in next year's draft class? It's possible that Smith will be viewed as such a can't-miss prospect by NFL teams that he ends up being the #1 player overall, even competing with a fantastic quarterback class.

2027 NFL Draft could start with Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith

Looking at next year's draft, Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN said he's already got a whopping 180 players on his radar, and he claims to have put together that list of prospects without even really trying all that hard to think of players.

When the harvest is that ripe at the college level, a player like Jeremiah Smith standing out the way that he does is noteworthy.

At 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, Smith entered Ohio State with extremely high expectations. The Ohio State program has already been an absolute factory for pro talent at the wide receiver position, but he's the real-life equivalent of "create-a-player" in terms of his size, speed, and football IQ.

Some analysts are already comparing Smith's game to that of Julio Jones, and while those comparisons are lofty, they aren't altogether unwarranted. When you watch Smith's game, you can see the physicality in his game, the burst off the line of scrimmage, the refinement in his route running, and his dominance at the catch point.

ESPN's Jordan Reid recently put out an early 2027 NFL Mock Draft, and he's got the Miami Dolphins taking Smith with the 2nd overall pick. Keep in mind that the Dolphins would be desperate for a quarterback in that scenario.

As unlikely as it may feel, Smith has the talent and high floor to potentially challenge for the 1st overall pick in a loaded draft class. It's been 30 years since an NFL team invested the 1st overall pick in a receiver (Keyshawn Johnson, 1996). Jeremiah Smith might just be good enough to make history.