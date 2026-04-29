2027 NFL Mock Draft: 5 teams poised to draft a Round 1 QB next year

New York Jets

Another team obviously looking toward the 2027 NFL Draft for the quarterback of the future is the New York Jets, who truly got aggressive this offseason. What sticks out about the Jets is the sheer amount of young talent this offense suddenly has.

New York managed to get into the first round three times in 2026, taking David Bailey, Kenyon Sadiq, and Omar Cooper Jr. The offensive line is rather set in stone and spilling over with youth, and existing players like Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, and Mason Taylor are all key pieces of this operation.

More than other teams on this list, the Jets might truly be that quarterback away from actually competing and playing winning football. General Manager Darren Mougey is also strapped with a whopping three first-round picks in next year's draft.

Mougey could surely be willing to move some of those picks in a package to move up in Round 1, if the Jets aren't picking high enough. With a ton of draft capital and dwindling roster needs, the Jets are not as far off as you might think.

Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns sport a playoff-caliber defense and did get some nice returns from their 2025 rookie class last year. This could bode well for 2026 and the class that GM Andrew Berry brought in. As we all know, the Deshaun Watson trade blew up in this team's face, and unless Watson figures out how to play football again, the Browns will indeed be in the market for a rookie quarterback.

Cleveland took a risk by tossing aside Baker Mayfield and trading for Watson, and you can't really fault the front office for taking a shot. It didn't work, and it's almost time to find a viable solution.

Atlanta Falcons

Signing Tagovailoa this offseason, the Atlanta Falcons figure to start him or Michael Penix Jr, but unless one of them breaks out in a major way, the Falcons will almost certainly be in the market for a rookie quarterback next year.

Penix could have the talent, but he's got a concerning injury history, and Tagovailoa not only has an injury history, but is, at best, the 14th-best quarterback in the league, which simply isn't going to be good enough.

The Falcons may need to make a bold move to land a quarterback in next year's draft, as this team is still good enough to win 7-9 games.