2027 NFL Mock Draft: Complete first-round mock draft predictions

17. Cincinnati Bengals - Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana

With the Cincinnati Bengals revamping the defense this offseason, we could see this team heading back to the offensive side of the ball to continue improving the roster in an effort to regain control of the AFC North in the Joe Burrow ers.

18. Jacksonville Jaguars - Justin Scott, DT, Miami (FL)

I am not a huge fan of the raw talent the Jacksonville Jaguars have on the defensive line. The team could get younger along the front seven in next year's draft, snagging Justin Scott. The trenches are also always a great place for any team to invest draft capital.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Austin Siereveld, OG, Ohio State

Continuing with the trenches, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers get in on the fun. We did see this offense take a step back in 2025, so that unit could become a point of emphasis going forward.

20. Denver Broncos - Jamari Johnson, TE, Oregon

Well, it's not Kenyon Sadiq, the Oregon tight end from last year, but the Denver Broncos could still snag a first-round Oregon tight end next year in Jamari Johnson, who does have an impact starter profile. When you look at the overall offensive talent, the Broncos are missing a truly impactful tight end, but that's really it.

21. Houston Texans - Omarion Miller, WR, Arizona State

Speaking of loaded rosters, the Houston Texans could go in a number of different directions here, and depending on how the 2026 season goes, I would not be shocked if the Texans were hyper-aggressive in 2027, especially if CJ Stroud rebounds.

22. Philadelphia Eagles - KJ Bolden, S, Georgia

Safety is definitely a position where the Philadelphia Eagles could use a boost, and GM Howie Roseman leaves no stone unturned in fielding the best roster he possibly can, so I could see this lesser-thought-of NFL Draft position being one where Roseman strikes.

23. Detroit Lions - Quincy Rhodes, Jr., EDGE, Arkansas

Despite all of the roster talent the Detroit Lions have, you really would love to see another pass-rusher entering the mix. I would go down that route if I were GM Brad Holmes, as Aidan Hutchinson can't do it all by himself.

24. Los Angeles Chargers - Ahmad Moten Sr., DT, Miami (FL)

The Los Angeles Chargers have a ton of 'good' talent all over the place, but the interior defensive line could use some more youth, in my opinion, and with Jesse Minter having departed to Baltimore, the defense could be an area where the Chargers add in next year's NFL Draft.