2027 NFL Mock Draft: Early 1st-round predictions for incredible class

5. Pittsburgh Steelers: Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State

It’s going to be fascinating to see how the Pittsburgh Steelers handle the first year post-Mike Tomlin. A 19-year era has come to an end, and now this team faces more uncertainty than most fans have experienced. At least when Tomlin took over, the Steelers had Ben Roethlisberger entering his prime. This is the first total reset we’ve seen for them in quite some time.

6. Miami Dolphins: Ryan Williams, WR, Alabama

There will be a lot of teams in the market for quarterbacks in the 2027 NFL Draft, the Dolphins likely included in that. With Tua Tagovailoa’s future hanging in the balance, it’s going to be fascinating to see what happens in the next 2-3 months for this Dolphins franchise. They’ll have a new head coach after hiring a new GM, which always means a new QB. But that QB is also going to need weapons, and Ryan Williams is a blue-chip talent.

7. Tennessee Titans: Colin Simmons, EDGE, Texas

We saw this happen (to an even more extreme degree) in the 2024 NFL Draft where quarterbacks and offensive position players pushed defensive talent down the board. But unlike in the 2024 draft, this year’s class has some blue-chip players off the edge worthy of top-10 selection. And Colin Simmons might be the best of them all. He’s been an absolute menace over the last two years with 21 total sacks.

8. Carolina Panthers: Dylan Stewart, EDGE, South Carolina

If the Carolina Panthers drop from winning the NFC South all the way back into the top 10 of the NFL Draft, there will likely be some major overhauls coming. This coming season is already the fourth year in the league for Bryce Young. The Panthers are picking up his 5th-year option, but that doesn’t mean he’s guaranteed to stick around long-term of they can’t get the job done. Getting an elite presence off the edge never hurts, especially when you can shop local.