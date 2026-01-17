2027 NFL Mock Draft: Early 1st-round predictions for incredible class

9. Atlanta Falcons: Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame

By the time the 2027 NFL Draft rolls around, this will be the first first-round pick the Falcons will have made since trading up and taking James Pearce Jr., the likely Defensive Rookie of the Year this year. The Falcons have long-term rebuild written all over them with no GM or head coach at the time of this writing, so taking one of the premium positions in 2027 (QB, WR, CB, OT, EDGE) makes the most sense.

10. New York Jets (from Cowboys): Jordan Ross, DL, LSU

The Jets have three first-round picks to play with in next year’s draft, so that fan base is going to be rooting hard for the failure of the Dallas Cowboys as well as the Indianapolis Colts. And with the trade sending Quinnen Williams to the Cowboys, the Jets definitely need another presence up front. Jordan Ross is going to be playing for Lane Kiffin at LSU this season, and we’ve seen a ton of pro defensive linemen developing under him at Ole Miss in recent years.

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: David Stone, DL, Oklahoma

The Buccaneers taking this significant of a step back would be staggering, but the way the 2025 season ended, would it really surprise anyone? This is a Bucs team that is on the cusp of having to blow things up and start from scratch again. Baker Mayfield, Chris Godwin, and Vita Vea will all be free agents after the 2026 season. If they have to rebuild, they will likely need to start in the trenches.

12. New York Jets (from Colts): OJ Frederique Jr., CB, Miami

I’m sure the Jets will address the Sauce Gardner trade with the Colts in the 2026 NFL Draft as well, but this is as much of a “best player available” situation as anything else. When you have this much capital to spend in the 1st round, you’ve got to lock up franchise cornerstones at hte most expensive positions. OJ Frederique Jr. is part of a fantastic defense right now at Miami and has a chance to become the CB1 of next year’s class.