2027 NFL Mock Draft: Early 1st-round predictions for incredible class

13. New Orleans Saints: Cam Coleman, WR, Texas

The discovery of a potential franchise quarterback in Tyler Shough has made the immediate projection of the Saints drastically different than pretty much anyone expected heading into the 2025 season. Now, we’ll see how GM Mickey Loomis builds around him. The Saints have obvious needs right now at RB and WR, but we’ll see what presents itself by the time the 2027 Draft rolls around. Cam Coleman is a high-profile transfer to Texas who could really see his stock elevated catching passes from Arch Manning.

14. Los Angeles Chargers: A’Mauri Washington, DL, Oregon

The Chargers need help in the trenches right now on both sides of the ball. The immediate concern is on the offensive line, which is likely where we’re going to see them allocate their primary 2026 assets. That could push the 2026 needs on the interior defensive line to 2027, and they try the short-term fixes defensively. But at this time a year from now, A’Mauri Washington could be a great fit.

15. Kansas City Chiefs: Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas

We don’t know at this point what the future holds for the Kansas City Chiefs. With Patrick Mahomes making his way back from a serious knee injury, the offensive line in shambles, and the team’s core players getting older every year, we’re really headed into the unknown. The offensive line might need wholesale renovations by the time 2027 rolls around, where Jawaan Taylor is set to hit free agency.

16. Washington Commanders: Ahmad Hardy, RB, Missouri

Sitting here in the early stages of the 2026 offseason, the running back being a first-round target for the Commanders feels like such a luxury. But it was such a popular pick for this team in 2025 mock drafts based on how well they played in 2024. If the Commanders can attack the defensive front in the 2026 offseason, a playmaker like Ahmad Hardy in the 1st round of the 2027 NFL Draft is not out of the question.