2027 NFL Mock Draft: Early 1st-round predictions for incredible class

21. Dallas Cowboys (from Packers): Ashton Hampton, CB, Clemson

The Dallas Cowboys don’t have their own first-round pick in next year’s draft (traded for Quinnen Williams), but they do have the Packers’ pick from the Micah Parsons trade. The Cowboys have some playmakers in the defensive backfield still, but they’ve gotten rid of some former key players in recent years, including cutting Trevon Diggs right at the end of the 2025 season. Watching that defense in 2025, they need help at all three levels.

22. Houston Texans: Nate Frazier, RB, Georgia

I think we’re going to see a major focus in the trenches on both sides of the ball this upcoming offseason for the Texans again. And maybe we get some more Day 2 picks for the offensive skill positions, but they can’t punt on the running back position again. If the Texans find themselves in a position where they need a 1st-round running back in 2027, it would mean the 2026 offseason was a failure to a degree. But Nate Frazier has three-down abilities and could be one of the top breakout skill players to watch this year.

23. Cincinnati Bengals: KJ Bolden, SAF, Georgia

Jordan Battle and Geno Stone led the Cincinnati Bengals’ defense in snaps played at the safety position this past season, and Battle is a free agent in 2027. The on-field results weren’t great either way. The safety position might be addressed by the Bengals in free agency in 2026, but some long-term players will be added down the line. KJ Bolden is another playmaker in the 2027 class who has been flying around the field in his first two college seasons.

24. Detroit Lions: Sammy Brown, LB, Clemson

Believe it or not, the rookie contract of Jack Campbell is about to expire already. At least, when we’re talking about the 2027 NFL Draft. The Lions need help all over the defensive side of the ball and on the offensive line, but they should be able to take care of some of those issues in 2026. The linebacker position would seem like a luxury here, but they can lock in Campbell long-term and get another piece like Sammy Brown to pair him with.