2027 NFL Mock Draft: Early 1st-round predictions for incredible class

25. Jacksonville Jaguars: Eli Bowen, CB, Oklahoma

It’s tough to be a slot-type at the cornerback position and get first-round recognition, but Eli Bowen has the potential to be that type of chess piece for a defense at the next level. The expectation for the Jaguars is that we’re going to see Travis Hunter playing more cornerback in 2026, but how that all plays out could truly be the main factor for what this team ends up doing in the 2027 Draft.

26. San Francisco 49ers: Maraad Watson, DL, Texas

It’s worked out pretty darn well for the San Francisco 49ers to draft Alfred Collins on the defensive line. The big man out of Texas was one of the more underrated rookies on the defensive front around the NFL this season. How about dipping back into that well in 2027? Like I said before, this defensive line class looks really solid, and Watson had a great first year at Texas after transferring from Syracuse. The arrow is pointing up.

27. Chicago Bears: Zabien Brown, CB, Alabama

The Chicago Bears have a great group of cornerbacks right now, but how long will they be able to keep the band together? That’s one of the truly unfortunate aspects of winning and having success in the NFL. The team will have a really tough decision coming up in 2027 regarding Tyrique Stevenson, who will be one of the team’s most expensive free agents. The beauty of Caleb Williams on his rookie deal is that you can keep the core intact, but you still can’t keep everyone.

28. Buffalo Bills: Elijah Rushing, EDGE, Oregon

The Buffalo Bills seem to really like those big, long, athletic guys off the edge who might be considered “tweeners” by others. I guess you can’t really say it’s working out all that great for them at this point, but that might just be what GM Brandon Beane feels is going to work. Elijah Rushing is another player who has the type of frame you want as the first off the bus, but unrealized potential. We’ll see how much he can grow this coming season at Oregon.