2027 NFL Mock Draft: Early 1st-round predictions for incredible class

29. Los Angeles Rams: La’Norris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

The Los Angeles Rams need to find an heir apparent to Matthew Stafford. One of our favorite mock draft picks for 2026 had been La’Norris Sellers to Los Angeles before he decided to go back to school, so we’re going to pick up right where we left off. If the Rams get another year out of Stafford in 2026, it is going to feel like he’s on borrowed time. The clock is ticking.

30. New England Patriots: Jamari Johnson, TE, Oregon

Hunter Henry is going to be a free agent in the 2027 offseason, so the Patriots are going to have to start thinking about how they’re going to replace one of Drake Maye’s favorite targets in the passing game. Even though the Oregon program cranked out the best tight end for the 2026 class (Kenyon Sadiq) they might also have the best in the 2027 class as well in Jamari Johnson.

31. Denver Broncos: Jordan Seaton, OT, Colorado (transfer)

Jordan Seaton is currently in the transfer portal at the time of this post being written, but the former five-star prospect on the offensive line has the type of size and talent NFL teams drool over. The Denver Broncos have not drafted a single offensive tackle since they took Garett Bolles in 2017, and a 10-year anniversary special could work out well for them. Both Bolles and McGlinchey are getting older and the team needs to be ready to replace them at some point.

32. Seattle Seahawks: Marcus Neal Jr., SAF, Penn State

The Seattle Seahawks could be looking to revamp some of their secondary in upcoming years. You obviously have to figure that Devon Witherspoon will get a big-money deal when his rookie contract is up. Nick Emmanwori is still a key piece for this team. But another hard-hitting safety for Mike Macdonald’s defense would not be a bad idea a couple of years from now. Penn State’s Marcus Neal Jr. is a transfer following Matt Campbell from Iowa State, and he could see his stock elevated significantly.