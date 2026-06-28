2027 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round mock draft predictions

5. New York Jets: Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame

The Jets are another team that is going to have to determine whether or not the third-best quarterback on their board is better than a truly blue-chip prospect like Leonard Moore at this juncture. Moore isn't getting enough recognition, even though he's an early lock to go somewhere in the top 10 picks overall.

He's got the size, athletic traits, and ball skills to be a lockdown CB1 at the next level.

6. New York Giants: Cam Coleman, WR, Texas

The New York Giants were said to be in the market for Jordyn Tyson as high as the 5th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. They ultimately couldn't pass on Arvell Reese in that slot, which may have changed their plans completely. They will have a shot at another elite receiver if this scenario presents itself. Cam Coleman has WR1 traits, and would be in most draft classes. But most draft classes don't include a playmaker as good as Jeremiah Smith.

He's in a really great situation this year, transferring over from Auburn to Texas to be Arch Manning's new #1 target.

7. Tennessee Titans: Colin Simmons, EDGE, Texas

I was almost positive the Titans were going to take a pass rusher with their top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and then they surprised just about everybody by taking Carnell Tate. You can't blame them for going after help for Cam Ward in the weapons department.

Still, the need off the edge remains. Even if things go well for Jermaine Johnson in a reunion year with Robert Saleh, the Titans wouldn't be able to pass on a playmaker off the edge like Colin Simmons. And in this scenario, he'd be able to reunite with his old pal Anthony Hill Jr.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State

If the Atlanta Falcons -- who have been handing out money left and right to their offensive weapons -- finish with one of the 8 worst records in the NFL, wholesale changes may be coming at the quarterback position. This is an audition year for both Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. under new head coach Kevin Stefanski, and if they fail to this degree, a new QB is going to be brought in.

The Falcons might have too much pressure going into 2027 to take a rookie, but Drew Mestemaker is a fascinating prospect. Everyone is eager to see how well he plays transferring to Oklahoma State from North Texas.