2027 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round mock draft predictions

9. New Orleans Saints: Ellis Robinson IV, CB, Georgia

After revamping their offense significantly in the last couple of offseasons, the New Orleans Saints shift their attention to the secondary. The Saints lost Alontae Taylor this past offseason and have had quite a bit of turnover at the cornerback position over the past couple of years. A stud like Ellis Robinson IV on the outside along with Kool-Aid McKinstry could give that defensive backfield an enviable young duo.

Ellis Robinson had a huge year last year for Georgia, picking off four passes and showing his elite ball skills.

10. Pittsburgh Steelers: Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be ushering in a new era at the quarterback position next year, assuming Aaron Rodgers was telling the truth about retiring after this season. And we have no reason not to believe him. The Steelers will be doing extensive work scouting the quarterback position this coming season, and Julian Sayin has as good of a chance as anyone right now to land in this slot.

The Steelers have put together a quality-enough roster offensively for a young quarterback like Sayin to thrive.

11. New York Jets (from Colts): Darian Mensah, QB, Miami

The New York Jets took a gamble earlier in this mock draft, going with the elite prospect at cornerback and sort of "settling" at the quarterback position. But this is Darren Mougey taking a page out of the Denver Broncos' playbook when they took Bo Nix in his final draft class with the team, being patient, and waiting for the right fit for your team.

Darian Mensah is getting a shot to show what he can do this season, transferring from Duke to Miami. He has just 12 interceptions compared to 56 touchdowns over the last two seasons despite throwing nearly 800 passes.

12. Washington Commanders: Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR, Alabama

Say what you will about Brandon Aiyuk's campaigning to play for the Commanders on social media, but he's right about one thing: The Commanders need help at the wide receiver position. They managed to get Antonio Williams out of Clemson in the 3rd round of the 2026 NFL Draft, but they still need playmakers to go along with Terry McLaurin. And honestly, it won't be long until McLaurin is no longer that kind of factor.

Ryan Coleman-Williams was once considered right up there with Jeremiah Smith as a prospect. After a down year in 2025, I think we'll see him bounce back this year and get back into the top 10-15 mix.