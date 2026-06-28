2027 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round mock draft predictions

13. Minnesota Vikings: Jordan Seaton, OT, LSU

You could see the Vikings going a number of different directions here. Maybe they like a quarterback prospect enough to take him with this pick slot. If they finish with this bad of a record, that idea has to be at least somewhat in play. But they also have needs at all three levels of the defense.

Ultimately, they go with the best player on the board in Jordan Seaton. You have to take a potential blue-chip tackle prospect when you get the chance. With Brian O'Neill hitting the age of 31 this season, and the left tackle spot going through major injury issues, this will have to be a consideration.

14. New York Jets (from Cowboys): David Stone, DL, Oklahoma

As much as we love the trade to acquire T'Vondre Sweat, the Jets need another potential disruptor in the pass rush department after trading Quinnen Williams to the Cowboys. So, with the pick they are getting in return, they go after one.

David Stone has shown his elite pass rush abilities at Oklahoma, and was a menace last season against the run with 8 tackles for loss.

15. Carolina Panthers: A'Mauri Washington, DL, Oregon

There is a reason why the Carolina Panthers were willing to shell out huge cash to Milton Williams in free agency last year. Even with Derrick Brown on the roster, they realize they need more help on the interior defensive line.

A'Mauri Washington might have been a lock for the top 20 picks overall in this past draft had he declared, but he has a real shot to make some money this coming season at Oregon. He's an extremely disruptive force in a variety of ways, especially batting passes at the line of scrimmage. He had 8 of those last season.

16. Kansas City Chiefs: Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas

Even though the Kansas City Chiefs have four positions on their offensive line penciled in for the coming season, they still have a couple of major question marks. The right tackle position is being manned by Jaylon Moore, who hasn't exactly played at a starter level over the past couple of seasons.

Last year's 1st-round pick -- Josh Simmons -- had mysterious off-field issues last year, and showed up at OTAs at just 285 pounds.

Offensive tackle help could be the Chiefs' #1 priority in the 2027 offseason.