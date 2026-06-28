2027 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round mock draft predictions

17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ahmad Moten, DL, Miami

The Buccaneers stole a couple of Miami Hurricanes prospects in last year's draft (Rueben Bain, Keionte Scott), and perhaps they can get another in the 1st round of the 2027 NFL Draft.

Ahmad Moten had 9 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks last season on Miami's stellar defensive front, and he'll have an even better chance to stand out this year with top picks like Bain and Akheem Mesidor now off to the NFL.

18. Philadelphia Eagles: Cayden Green, OL, Missouri

The Philadelphia Eagles know that they might be in need of a couple starting options on the offensive line as early as 2027. The right tackle position has been locked down by Lane Johnson for what feels like two decades at this point. Right guard Tyler Steen is set to hit free agency after this season. We'll see what happens with Landon Dickerson.

The bottom line is that it's in Howie Roseman's DNA to always have top-tier options on the offensive line available, and if Cayden Green is on the board when the Eagles are on the clock, his roster situation might make the decision rather easy.

19. Baltimore Ravens: Jamari Johnson, TE, Oregon

Even though the Baltimore Ravens gave a big-money deal to Mark Andrews, and selected a couple of tight ends on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft, they could still go after a talent like Jamari Johnson with their top pick next year.

It felt like there was a chance they could take Kenyon Sadiq even in the days leading up to the 2027 Draft, so here, they get his replacement on the Ducks. And even though TE is not a position to spend premium NFL Draft capital on, Jamari Johnson could be an exception, especially in Baltimore's offense which lives out of 12 personnel.

20. Los Angeles Chargers: Omarion Miller, WR, Arizona State

The wide receiver position remains an area of concern for the Los Angeles Chargers despite all of the draft capital they've thrown at it in recent years. They've got a former first-round pick in Quentin Johnston, a couple of former second-round picks in Ladd McConkey and Tre Harris, and they love newcomer Brenen Thompson.

We'll see how this season goes, but another big-play threat at the receiver position should be on the menu for the Chargers in next year's draft. After it worked so successfully for Jordyn Tyson, Omarion Miller is giving the idea of transferring from Colorado to Arizona State a try.