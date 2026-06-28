2027 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round mock draft predictions

21. Dallas Cowboys (from Packers): Zabien Brown, CB, Alabama

With DaRon Bland on the mend this offseason, the Dallas Cowboys' cornerback position evaluation is being put under a bit of a microscope.

Nobody knows whether or not players like Caelen Carson or Shavon Revel will emerge for the Cowboys this year, but with as much turnover as they've had at this position, it has to be a consideration for the 1st round. The Cowboys love twitchy, athletic prospects, and Zabien Brown's athleticism pops on the field.

He's had five interceptions over the last two seasons, and he took both of his interceptions back last season for touchdowns.

22. Chicago Bears: Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon

The Chicago Bears should still be in the market for pass rushers on the trade market this offseason, because Montez Sweat is going to need some help. At this point, their need for pass rush help in the 2027 NFL Draft is basically being telegraphed.

Chicago's defense lived and died last year by takeaways, and that's going to be tough to duplicate with so much new personnel in the secondary. They need impact pass rushers like Matayo Uiagalelei to come off the edge and give them every-down disruption.

23. Cincinnati Bengals: KJ Bolden, SAF, Georgia

After spending so many resources over the last two offseasons trying to upgrade their defensive front, the Bengals shift their attention to the defensive backfield.

KJ Bolden is the latest in a long line of impact defensive backs in the Georgia secondary who have a lot of the traits NFL defensive coordinators covet these days: He's instinctive, he has a quick trigger, he's physical, and he's got great ball skills.

Bolden going in the 1st round gives the Georgia secondary a pair of truly elite prospects NFL teams will be after.

24. Detroit Lions: Quincy Rhodes Jr., EDGE, Arkansas

We'll see how the Detroit Lions' investment in Derrick Moore goes off the edge this coming season. They need someone to really step up opposite Aidan Hutchinson, who is one of the premiere pass rushers in the entire NFL. If Moore can prove himself early on, the Lions can shift their attention elsewhere. And with off-the-field circumstances becoming a major factor, the cornerback position could be in play here.

But Quincy Rhodes had too great of a year last year with 15.5 tackles for loss and 8 sacks to slip any further than this. He's on a top-25 trajectory entering this coming season.