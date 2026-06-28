2027 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round mock draft predictions

25. Jacksonville Jaguars: Brauntae Johnson, SAF, Notre Dame

In just his first year as a starter Tae Johnson had four interceptions for a Notre Dame defense that might have a handful of prospects jockeying for position in the top 32 overall picks next Spring. The Jacksonville Jaguars had a relatively quiet offseason in 2026, opting for more in-house progression than outside additions.

One of their key losses in the secondary was safety prospect Andrew Wingard, who played the 2nd-most snaps of any defender on their roster last season. That's going to be a huge loss they'll need to monitor this coming season, and potentially replace very early in next year's draft.

26. San Francisco 49ers: Trevor Lauck, OT, Iowa

The San Francisco 49ers, at some point in the near future, are going to have to deal with life after Trent Williams. Although Williams has become an ageless wonder, of sorts, he won't literally play forever.

There isn't anyone on the roster right now who is really giving "heir apparent" vibes, but someone like Trevor Lauck could absolutely come in and start right away for Kyle Shanahan. If there is one certainty in the NFL Draft each year, it's that Kirk Ferentz's Iowa Hawkeyes programs will crank out quality NFL talent. Lauck might be his best tackle prospect to come along since Tristan Wirfs in 2020.

27. Houston Texans: Kewan Lacy, RB, Ole Miss

The Houston Texans are one of the most loaded teams in the NFL, and therefore, they can afford the luxury of taking running backs in the 1st round.

Kewan Lacy is one of a number of running backs that could potentially sneak into the 1st round of this year's draft, and he's also one of the youngest. He got the ball over 300 times last year at Ole Miss, and added 29 receptions on top of it, so he can play all three downs.

After the Texans traded for David Montgomery in 2026, perhaps Lacy could be their version of Jahmyr Gibbs to pair up with him.

28. Buffalo Bills: Damon Wilson Jr., EDGE, Miami

One of the most interesting transfer prospects in the country this year is going to be Damon Wilson Jr., who is taking the 9 sacks he racked up last year at Missouri and bringing them over to Miami. With those Miami pass rushers getting tutoring and coaching from Jason Taylor, it feels like the sky is the limit for them.

We saw how well it worked out for Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor this past year, who overcame incredible odds (arm length, age) to still be coveted 1st-round picks.

Wilson is going to be the next in line for that pass rush unit with the Hurricanes, and he has some top-tier talent inside to give him favorable matchups.