2027 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round mock draft predictions

29. New England Patriots: Justin Scott, DL, Miami

Back-to-back AFC East selections, back-to-back Miami Hurricanes defensive line prospects. The Hurricanes went from being loaded on the defensive line to being loaded on the defensive line.

Go figure.

The Patriots already have a really strong defensive front, but no team is ever truly solidified on the defensive line. Justin Scott was only getting his feet wet as a starter for Miami last season, and he ended up with 6.5 tackles for loss. He's a former 5-star recruit and his talent has been obvious for quite some time.

30. Seattle Seahawks: Kelley Jones, CB, Mississippi State

After losing some key members of the secondary in the 2026 offseason, the Seattle Seahawks could be looking to reload a little bit in 2027.

They still have plenty of talent in the defensive backfield to compete for another championship in 2026, but a player like Kelley Jones can potentially be an ideal replacement for Riq Woolen, who bolted for the Eagles.

Maybe even a little too on-the-nose given his 6-foot-4 frame. Jones's ball skills shined last season to the tune of 11 passes broken up and a pair of interceptions. He's on everyone's radar going into the season with that kind of length and ability to disrupt at the catch point.

31. Denver Broncos: Sammy Brown, LB, Clemson

If there's one position on their elite defense the Denver Broncos have not been able to truly figure out, it's the linebacker position. The Broncos have been so good in almost every possible way, but the linebacker position has had to sacrifice talent for instincts.

That's not to say players like Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad are devoid of talent, but the Broncos haven't found the perfect blend of both things in Vance Joseph's defense. Someone like Sammy Brown from Clemson could change the narrative.

Over his first two seasons at Clemson, he's got 186 total tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, and 8 passes broken up.

32. Cleveland Browns (from Rams): Kade Pieper, OL, Iowa

The Browns spent a ton of resources in the 2026 offseason revamping their offensive line. The one position that, up to this point, has been unchanged from last season, is the right guard spot manned by Teven Jenkins.

And we'll see if he can hold onto that spot through this season.

If not, there are a ton of interesting offensive line prospects available in the 2027 NFL Draft, including arguably the best of them all: Iowa's Kade Pieper. He's a plug-and-play starter at the next level. Just don't tell anyone he's the first piece of the Myles Garrett trade return.