2027 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round mock draft predictions after huge trades

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State

Baker Mayfield is entering the final year of his contract with the Buccaneers. He set a deadline with the team of training camp before he wants to be done even potentially having negotiations this season, and Mayfield was pretty transparent about the fact that he and the Bucs are not close on a deal at this point in time.

It's not just trouble in paradise, either. If the Bucs finish this low, it could mean another early playoff exit or flirting with missing the playoffs again entirely. And if Mayfield is not someone they want to pay big money to, they can reset this offseason and go after a player on a rookie contract.

Julian Sayin is one of a number of quarterback prospects to consider in a spot like this, but he was outstanding last year at Ohio State and deserves some 1st-round discussion at this point.

It would be wild to see the Bucs move on from Mayfield, and even crazier to see what the fallout of that would be.

20. Houston Texans: Kewan Lacy, RB, Ole Miss

The Houston Texans addressed their primary needs offensively in the 2026 offseason by continuing to revamp that offensive line and trading for David Montgomery at the running back position.

There are obviously long-term health concerns right now with veteran running back Joe Mixon, and nobody really knows when -- or if -- we're going to see him on the field for Houston again. Even if Montgomery is a multi-year investment for this team, getting a stud at the running back position in the 1st round of the NFL Draft is a luxury the Texans can afford.

Kewan Lacy had an absurd 24 rushing touchdowns last year at Ole Miss, and could be the perfect complement at the position to someone like Montgomery. He's on the smaller side, but the explosiveness and playmaking upside could make him a top-20 pick easily. Between Lacy and Ahmad Hardy (among others), this should be a really fun running back class to pick from.