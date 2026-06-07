2027 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round mock draft predictions after huge trades

21. Dallas Cowboys (from Packers): Nick Marsh, WR, Indiana

The Dallas Cowboys franchise tagged George Pickens this offseason, giving him another chance to prove they should invest in him over the long haul. Say what you want about Pickens, but what he does on the field when he's on top of his game is top-10 at his position in the NFL.

The Cowboys know they have an elite talent on their hands, but Pickens the player is not all the Cowboys would be investing a ton of money in. They have to believe Pickens the person is going to be worth a contract that could reset the market, and having two years with him should help inform that decision plenty.

Either way, would it be surprising to see the Cowboys get some insurance at the receiver position in next year's draft? There were some rumors about them having interest in Jordyn Tyson this year, Carnell Tate if he became available...

Nick Marsh is a highly regarded transfer coming to Indiana from Michigan State. He has the potential to be the most dangerous after-the-catch target in this year's class.

22. Denver Broncos: Cayden Green, OL, Missouri

The Denver Broncos know that trench play is what helped them expedite a rebuilding process that many folks felt would take the entire duration of Sean Payton's head coaching career. Payton believes that line play permates the entire building, and the Broncos are getting older up front on offense.

This team has big-money starters everywhere on the line right now, and they won't be able to keep that up for long. They have to be forward-thinking on both the offensive and defensive lines, so neither position group would be a surprise here.

Cayden Green is a left tackle prospect who moves exceptionally well, he's physical in the run game, and he has tackle-guard flex. The Broncos like 4th-round pick Kage Casey as a future starter as well, so they will just keep loading up on the offensive line to protect Bo Nix.