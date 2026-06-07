2027 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round mock draft predictions after huge trades

23. Detroit Lions: Quincy Rhodes Jr., EDGE, Arkansas

It's actually funny to think about, but you could make the argument that every team in the NFC North failed to properly address their pass rush in 2026.

The Detroit Lions used a second-round pick on Michigan's Derrick Moore, but it's fair to say that none of the teams in this division has really moved the needle all that much this offseason, especially when they all had clear and obvious needs to upgrade off the edge.

The Lions are going on two years of having that need staring them right in the face. Aidan Hutchinson needs help off the edge, and this might be where the Lions get it for him. They could also go out and add a veteran at some point via trade or free agency, but just like the Bears, don't be shocked to see the Lions double up if the pass rush is a problem for them in 2026.

24. New England Patriots: Boubacar Traore, EDGE, Notre Dame

Speaking of pass rush being a bit of a problem, I present to you the New England Patriots. The Patriots had the worst sack differential in the AFC last season with 24 sacks as a defense and 51 sacks allowed as an offense.

They were the worst in the NFL if you include the postseason, where Drake Maye was seemingly fortunate to make it out alive.

That's why the Patriots used their top two picks in the 2026 NFL Draft on Caleb Lomu out of Utah at the offensive tackle position, and Gabe Jacas out of Illinois off the edge. But they let K'Lavon Chaisson walk in free agency, which was a curious move because he was probably their best rusher, especially in the playoffs.

Boubacar Traore has been a playmaker at Notre Dame the past two seasons, but had a nice breakout year in 2025. He's on the 1st round radar after racking up 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks last season.