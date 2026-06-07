2027 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round mock draft predictions after huge trades

25. Philadelphia Eagles: A'Mauri Washington, DL, Oregon

The Philadelphia Eagles have seemingly been searching high and low for ways to trade Jalen Carter. Eventually, they're going to find one and make it happen.

We know general manager Howie Roseman has to be absolutely crawling in his own skin at the thought that he hasn't used a 1st-round pick on the trenches since he took Carter in the 1st round back in 2023. That's truly one of his favorite things to do.

All kidding aside, it's time for the Eagles to invest more draft capital in that defensive front, which was the calling card of the team when they won the Super Bowl two seasons ago. A'Mauri Washington probably would have been a 1st-round pick if he had left Oregon after the 2025 season, so teams will already look at him as having a high floor in 2027.

26. Los Angeles Chargers: Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR, Alabama

If there's one major critique we would have of the Los Angeles Chargers' offense on paper right now, it would have to be their wide receiver position.

Keenan Allen basically rolled out of bed and was the team's top target last season. Ladd McConkey had a bit of a regression year, and Quentin Johnston kind of just is what he is at this point. He's certainly not a bad player, and neither is McConkey, but the Chargers still need to find that missing piece of the passing attack.

Ryan Coleman-Williams was once considered right on par with the likes of Jeremiah Smith, but his stock has tumbled a bit. I'm anticipating a huge bounce-back year for him this year at Alabama, and the 1st-round hype will skyrocket as a result of it. He's an explosive playmaker at every level of the field, and fantastic with the ball in his hands.