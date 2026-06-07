2027 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round mock draft predictions after huge trades

27. San Francisco 49ers: Trevor Lauck, OT, Iowa

The Iowa Hawkeyes had three offensive linemen drafted in 2026, and the highest-rated prospect on the offensive line might have returned to Iowa City for the 2026 season.

Trevor Lauck looks like the next in a long line of successful Hawkeye offensive linemen making his way to the professional ranks, and at the game's most premium position on top of it all. Lauck was the bookend tackle along with Gennings Dunker this past year at Iowa, and he was phenomenal.

The 49ers have to start thinking about life after Trent Williams. Williams has been something of an ageless wonder at the left tackle position, but at some point, he's going to stop playing. The 49ers need to be prepared when that happens, and this could be an ideal scenario for them.

28. Kansas City Chiefs: Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana

The Kansas City Chiefs probably know, at this point, that they are simply not going to get the best out of Rashee Rice on the field. Whether it's been because of injuries or off-field issues, Rice has simply not been available to the Chiefs, and it's time for them to move on.

Even though they also used 1st-round pick recently on Xavier Worthy, the Chiefs' offensive skill positions have not been good enough. Worthy is more of a gadget player, Travis Kelce is potentially playing in his last NFL season, and there are really only role players for Patrick Mahomes in the passing game.

Charlie Becker could be a nice value if the Chiefs are picking this late in the 1st round again. Go watch his game against Ohio State from last season, and you'll see a player ready for a major breakout year in 2026 after getting overshadowed by the likes of Omar Cooper Jr. and Elijah Sarratt.