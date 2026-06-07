2027 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round mock draft predictions after huge trades

29. Seattle Seahawks: Kelley Jones, CB, Mississippi State

It's been a fascinating offseason for the Seattle Seahawks in 2026 after the team hoisted the Lombardi Trophy back in February. Of course, you can't keep everybody in the NFL, but the Seahawks have almost not kept anybody when it comes to the guys who left this offseason and played such a key role last year.

Kenneth Walker, the Super Bowl MVP, is gone. Boye Mafe, Riq Woolen, and Coby Bryant are gone. The Seahawks are maybe doing some forward-thinking with their contract situations, but they've created some gaps, there's no doubt about it.

After letting Riq Woolen leave for the Eagles in free agency, maybe the Seahawks will look to Kelley Jones as his long-term replacement. Jones is another 6-foot-4 cornerback with ridiculous length to challenge receivers at the catch point.

30. Baltimore Ravens: Ahmad Moten Sr., DL, Miami

You can never have too many pass rushers, and the Baltimore Ravens have found that out the hard way over the past couple of years. Even though it's not like the Ravens ignore the defensive front in the NFL Draft, their pass rush was still rough last season.

They brought in veteran Calais Campbell to help supplement that in 2026, but how much longer is Campbell realistically going to play?

Ahmad Moten had a nice breakout year for Miami last year on their star-studded defensive front, and he could shine this year with the spotlight pointed his direction a little bit more. He finished last season with 9 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.