2027 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round mock draft predictions after huge trades

31. Buffalo Bills: Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, LB, Notre Dame

I won't try to prematurely bury the Bills' selection of Kaleb Elarms-Orr from the 2026 NFL Draft class, because he was one of my favorite non-1st-round players of the entire crop. But the Bills could load up at the off-ball linebacker position if they are able to get Notre Dame's Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa in the 1st round of next year's draft.

Buffalo doesn't have a ton of pressing needs right now, but how much are they going to feel the loss of a player like Matt Milano? Dorian Williams is also a projected 2027 free agent as of right now, so it would make some sense for them to load up here again.

Viliamu-Asa racked up 48 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and 3 sacks last season for Notre Dame. At 6-foot-3, 239 pounds, he's got the ideal size to play all three downs at the next level.

32. Cleveland Browns (from Rams): Damon Wilson, EDGE, Miami

Without Akheem Mesidor and Rueben Bain hunting quarterbacks off the edge, it's going to be fascinating to see how Missouri transfer Damon Wilson can quickly acclimate himself.

Working with Mario Cristobal and Jason Taylor off the edge, Wilson has a chance to shoot up draft boards quickly if he can combine his elite talent with consistent production. He showed a glimpse of that last year with 9 sacks and 9 tackles for loss at Missouri.

The Browns obviously need to solidify their pass rush for the future after trading away Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams. They acquired Jared Verse to be the centerpiece of their pass rush group, but adding to that unit is always a wise move for NFL teams.

If Wilson has another big year, Cleveland probably won't be able to get him at 32 anyway.