2027 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round mock draft predictions after huge trades

3. New York Jets: Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State

The New York Jets -- let's just be honest about it -- would have to suffer a number of injuries and fail miserably to have this bad of a record in 2026. I look at the Jets as one of the more improved teams around the league on paper, but I didn't control the order of this mock draft.

Regardless of where the Jets end up picking, we all know they are going to be in the market for a quarterback. Unless Cade Klubnik can prove to be one of the top steals of the class, the Jets will have their eyes on quarterback prospects all year long, and likely already have some preliminary rankings for next year.

Drew Mestemaker is transferring along with head coach Eric Morris from North Texas to Oklahoma State, and is bringing big-time NFL expectations along with him.

4. Cleveland Browns: Darian Mensah, QB, Miami

Once again, depending on who you ask right now, you might have a number of NFL people telling you that Darian Mensah is the QB1 of this year's class. Get used to hearing that about a lot of different guys, because beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

Mensah was fantastic last year at Duke, throwing for nearly 284 yards per game, 34 touchdowns, and just six interceptions on a whopping 500 pass attempts. He's shown outstanding accuracy over his first two college seasons, completing 66.5 percent of his passes, but the pressure will be on now that he's transferred to Miami.

Mensah will replace Carson Beck this year, and could very easily join that QB1 conversation with some of his very talented peers in this year's class.