2027 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round mock draft predictions after huge trades

9. Carolina Panthers: Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame

The Carolina Panthers know they have a special duo right now at the cornerback position with Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson, but Jackson is 29 years old in 2026, and the future will be in mind -- at least a little bit -- at this point next year.

If the Panthers finish inside the top 10 picks overall, a couple of hard conversations will need to be had. The first will center around Bryce Young, of course, and there are quarterbacks they could consider here. But we're also getting into that territory where you're either talking yourself into a quarterback or taking a guy who is ranked a lot higher on your board.

Moore is the best cornerback prospect in this draft, and has those blue-chip traits at the position to help him project as an ideal CB1 at the next level.

10. Pittsburgh Steelers: LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

This year is the last ride for Aaron Rodgers with the Pittsburgh Steelers, or anyone else...

...we're 99 percent sure.

Rodgers said last year that the 2025 season would be his last, but that wasn't the case. Now, we're expecting -- once again -- that this year could be the last dance for Rodgers in the NFL, and the Steelers have to expect it. Certainly, if they fall this badly out of 1st place in the division, any and all rebuilding discussions will be on the table.

The Steelers didn't have a single losing season with Mike Tomlin as their head coach, and while Mike McCarthy has a good regular season track record, it wouldn't be shocking to see Pittsburgh backslide a bit. Getting a prospect like LaNorris Sellers, in combination with maybe an established veteran, could give the Steelers a chance to compete next year and plan for the future.