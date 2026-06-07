2027 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round mock draft predictions after huge trades

11. New York Giants: Cam Coleman, WR, Texas

I was all but certain the New York Giants were going to use one of their 1st-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft on the wide receiver position, especially given the latest injury updates surrounding Malik Nabers.

Nabers might not be ready for the start of the season, and the Giants already lost Wan'Dale Robinson in free agency to the Titans. There were a lot of rumors connecting the Giants to Jordyn Tyson in the days leading up to the NFL Draft, but it appears as though the availability of Arvell Reese shifted their strategy almost entirely.

There's now, inherently, a lot of pressure on 3rd-round pick Malachi Fields, and the Giants brought in a host of veteran receivers, including a reunion with Odell Beckham Jr. They still need another top-tier receiver in the mix, and Cam Coleman might be a WR1 in normal draft classes. He'd be a huge value in this pick slot.

12. Washington Commanders: Ellis Robinson IV, CB, Georgia

The Washington Commanders had pretty limited NFL Draft capital available to them in 2026, but they made good use of the assets they had. Not only in the NFL Draft, but in NFL Free Agency. The Commanders had to revamp a defense that allowed more yards than any other defense in the league last year -- even the Dallas Cowboys.

They upgraded the trenches with Odafe Oweh and K'Lavon Chaisson coming off the edge. They upgraded the second level with Leo Chenal and Sonny Styles as their top pick. The one area that might need some long-term attention is at the cornerback position.

Marshon Lattimore did not work out as expected when he was acquired in a trade, and the Commanders are still on the hunt for that missing piece.