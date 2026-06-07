2027 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round mock draft predictions after huge trades

13. Minnesota Vikings: Jordan Seaton, OT, LSU

Everyone is going to be watching the Vikings this season and how they handle the quarterback position with JJ McCarthy looking more and more like a 1st-round bust, at least for them.

And that's a shame, because it feels like everything Kevin O'Connell touches turns to gold. Just not the guy he got in the draft.

The Vikings are hopeful that Kyler Murray can prove to be the franchise QB this year, and he's already made a strong first impression. If Murray works out, it would solve the biggest of this team's long-term issues. And if the Vikings discover that Murray can be their guy, they need to invest in the offensive line.

Jordan Seaton looked every bit the part of a 1st-round tackle at Colorado, and I expect he'll show that even more at LSU.

14. New York Jets (from Colts): David Stone, DL, Oklahoma

The New York Jets have a whopping three first-round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft, even after having three first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft (David Bailey, Kenyon Sadiq, Omar Cooper Jr.).

Two reasons why the Jets have extra picks in the first round: Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams. They'll need to find long-term replacements for those guys yet, and David Stone could help this team ultimately replace Williams.

He has all of the traits to be a disruptive every-down player on the interior defensive line with a strong initial punch and great quickness off the snap. Especially playing in tandem with T'Vondre Sweat, David Bailey, and Will McDonald, he could be the missing piece.