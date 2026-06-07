2027 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round mock draft predictions after huge trades

15. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas

As of last season, only five quarterbacks in the league were sacked more than Trevor Lawrence, who was sacked 41 times. It was the highest sack percentage of Lawrence's career at 6.82 percent.

The Jaguars are going to have to invest in his protection with Cole Van Lanen slated to start at the left tackle position this season. And if Trevor Goosby is available to them in the 1st round, the Jaguars might actually fall in line with the conensus boards for a change.

He's got a great initial kick step and knows how to finish blocks when he gets his hands on pass rushers. I think at the next level, you can project him to either side of the line as well. The Jaguars need pass protection upgrades, and Goosby could be the best pass protector in the entire class.

16. New York Jets (from Cowboys): Zabien Brown, CB, Alabama

Oh look, it's the New York Jets again.

The Jets started off their haul of 1st-round picks in this 2027 NFL mock draft scenario with quarterback Drew Mestemaker, who will obviously be the centerpiece of the class. But getting players like Oklahoma defensive lineman David Stone and Alabama cornerback Zabien Brown could also be critical for the foundation and long-term future of the team.

Even if it doesn't end up being those specific prospects, if you can find building blocks in the draft at the premium positions (QB, WR, OT, EDGE, DL, CB), you have the ability to compete quickly. The Jets need to find a franchise quarterback, but getting a replacement at the outside cornerback position after trading Sauce Gardner is also essential. He's already got a ton of tape out there against top receiver prospects, including Omar Cooper Jr., who the Jets took in the 1st round this year.