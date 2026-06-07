2027 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round mock draft predictions after huge trades

17. Cincinnati Bengals: Jamari Johnson, TE, Oregon

It feels like the Cincinnati Bengals have tried a million different ways to find solutions at the tight end position, and nothing has proven to be an effective long-term solution. Mike Gesicki got a new contract and his production fell off a cliff. He also only played in 13 games.

At this point, we don't know what, if anything, Erick All is going to bring to the table. Drew Sample has been a model of consistency, but getting a true threat in the passing game with reliability would take this Bengals offense to another level.

Jamari Johnson might be a better overall prospect than Kenyon Sadiq, his teammate at Oregon. He averaged 15.9 yards per reception with three touchdown catches last year, and could end up being one of the most coveted offensive weapons in next year's draft.

18. Chicago Bears: Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon

I'm a lot higher on the Bears this season than Tankathon apparently is. But I will admit, the one area the Bears failed to properly address this offseason was their pass rush. As excited as we all are for the continued progression of Madden 27 cover athlete Caleb Williams, and as excited as we all are to see Ben Johnson continue working with this talented core of players, that Chicago defense had some real stinkers last season.

This was a defense that lived and died by the takeaway defensively. They led the league in that category, which obviously led to a ton of team success. They were a net +2 weekly every week just by way of the defense forcing 33 turnovers.

But the pass rush needs help, and they didn't get it during the 2026 offseason. At least not yet. There is a reason why the Bears always popped up when there was trade speculation about guys like Maxx Crosby.

Getting Matayo Uiagalelei would be a great supplementary piece, but they probably need to swing even bigger for a veteran on top of a pick like this.